Koloane, a giant in the arts, has fallen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of multi-award winning veteran artist, David Koloane.

Koloane passed away at the age of 81 at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday.



He was a widely acclaimed painter whose work has featured in the world's greatest collections.

He co-founded the first black arts gallery and was deeply respected as a cultural activist.

“A giant in the arts has fallen; one who has contributed immensely to the arts in South Africa as an activist, a mentor to many and a pioneer for the development of the black art community,” said President Ramaphosa. – SAnews.gov.za