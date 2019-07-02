Koloane, a giant in the arts, has fallen

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of multi-award winning veteran artist, David Koloane.

Koloane passed away at the age of 81 at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday.
 
He was a widely acclaimed painter whose work has featured in the world's greatest collections.

He co-founded the first black arts gallery and was deeply respected as a cultural activist. 

“A giant in the arts has fallen; one who has contributed immensely to the arts in South Africa as an activist, a mentor to many and a pioneer for the development of the black art community,” said President Ramaphosa. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Petrol price to come down at midnight

160 Views
02 Jul 2019

President has complied with Adv Mkhwebane's recommendation on Gordhan

197 Views
02 Jul 2019

NCR welcomes court decision on debt settlement

153 Views
02 Jul 2019

Campaign initiated following African swine fever outbreak

139 Views
02 Jul 2019

Three suspects killed in Bushbuckridge CIT shootout

137 Views
02 Jul 2019

Tax dodgers in the firing line

863 Views
01 Jul 2019