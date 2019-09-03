Kidnapped Amy-Lee back home

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The South African Police Service has confirmed that Amy-Lee de Jager, who was reportedly kidnapped at her school on Monday morning, has been found.

The six-year-old was reported kidnapped after four men allegedly snatched her from her mother at the Kollege Park Primary School in Vanderbijlpark.

“Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital,” said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

He said an investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is still ongoing.

“It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

