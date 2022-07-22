Khoza welcomes sentencing of Sobantu triple murderer

Friday, July 22, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has welcomed the sentence handed to convicted murderer and rapist, Njabulo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, aged 29, was sentenced for the murders of a seven-year-old Zenande Ndlela, her mother Simangele Ndlela, 46, and her grandmother Zanele Ndlela, 65. He was also sentenced for the rape of Zenande.

Ndlovu was sentenced to five life terms for three counts of murder and two counts of rape by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the triple murders and rape.

In his statement presented by his legal representative before the court last week, Ndlovu stated that he had spent a night in the house after having drinks and had consensual sex with Simangele earlier.

Nldovu said Zanele came into the bedroom brandishing a kitchen knife and demanding that he leave her house, and a scuffle ensued.

He said he stabbed Zanele three times and strangled her to death. Thereafter, he murdered Simangele and later raped Zenande twice before strangling her to death.

Khoza said it is pleasing to see justice being served after such atrocities. She said the sentencing of Ndlovu should bring back confidence to the criminal justice system. 

"We are pleased to see the support shown by women rights activists, residents of Sobantu Township, social workers and organisations from different sectors who have been calling for the court to give a stiffer sentence to Ndlovu.

“We believe that people like Ndlovu should never be granted parole. We heard that the judge cited that he can apply for it after 25 years in prison. Ndlovu showed no mercy or empathy when [he]committed the atrocious acts.

"As a society, we need to be united and make our voice heard against those involved in gender-based violence. We want to continuously see justice being done for all women and children who face abuse, rape and murders in our communities," the MEC said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

29827 Views
19 Jul 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

264336 Views
13 Jun 2022

Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 to open soon

12578 Views
10 May 2022

GDE Grade 1 and 8 online admissions open on Monday

56589 Views
09 Sep 2021

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

13289 Views
23 Jun 2022

Social Development proposes amendment to R350 SRD grant regulations

8200 Views
15 Jul 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter