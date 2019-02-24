Kenyans to get a taste of SA

Kenyans will get a taste of South Africa’s culture and cuisine when they host the South African Cultural Season next week.

The weeklong session, which starts on Monday, is aimed at cementing and deepening the people to people relations between the two countries, promoting regional integration and supporting efforts towards expanded cultural diplomacy which is part of government’s broader socio-economic agenda.

“The Cultural Seasons Programme in Kenya is crafted to pay particular attention to sharing experiences through various art forms, with a specific focus on forging unity and integration, as well as collaborations between South African and Kenyan artists through the master classes that are planned,” the Department of Arts and Culture said on Saturday.

The South African star-studded line-up will include musicians Amanda Black, Thee Legacy, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Madala Kunene, Natalia Molebatsi, the Poet and Hlubi Kwebulana the creative and show director.

Under the theme, “Celebrating 25 Years of Democracy and Freedom”, South Africa will also showcase talented dancers from INGOMA while Chefs Nompumelelo Mqwebu and Lesego Semenya will give the Kenyans a taste of local classics.

Movies telling the South African story and history will be aired. These include Mandela Long Walk to Freedom, Beyond the River, Khumba and Fanie Fourie’s Lobola.

Kenya is an important partner to South Africa in the advancement of inter- and intra-African trade and investment.

Economic relations are solid between the sister countries with total trade between South Africa and Kenya standing at over R9.7 billion in 2017.

Currently, over 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya and South Africa is the sixth largest investor in Kenya after China, the United Kingdom, United States of America, India and Nigeria.-SAnews.gov.za