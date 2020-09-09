Kanana residents move into new homes

More residents of Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu, Cape Town have moved into their brand-new homes in the Forest Village development in Eersteriver.

According to the Western Cape government, 51 beneficiaries have now moved out of Kanana as part of the de-densification process during the lockdown period.

“This means 126 of the 150 beneficiaries that ought to be moving in, have already done so.”

The Western Cape Human Settlements Minister Tertuis Simmers, said being in a position where tangible change is being made in people’s lives brings him immense joy.

“We have made a commitment to assisting the most vulnerable from this community and this is exactly what we’re doing. The elderly and those living with a medically certified disability is our priority and we will continue to assist them. Our aim is to improve the lives of our people, while also restoring their dignity,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to ensuring that the remaining 24 from Kanana also swiftly move into their new homes.”

One of the beneficiaries, Xoliswa Patso, 62, could not contain her excitement.

“This is a great day. I no longer have to live on the water and my many years of suffering in Kanana are over. I’m truly grateful to God and the Minister for changing my life,” she said.

Simmers has encouraged residents to draft a will and ensure that they leave a legacy for their children.

Forest Village is one of the department’s projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion.

This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units.

“We remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society,” Simmers said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said three focus areas have been identified as they move forward and start the recovery process, which is creating jobs, safety, dignity and well-being.

“Among those who moved in yesterday, were 84-year-old and 62-year-old beneficiaries, in line with the Department of Human Settlements commitment to prioritising housing for the elderly, those who have been on the waiting list for a long time, backyard dwellers and the disabled,” said Winde on Tuesday. – SAnews.gov.za