Justice Minister Kubayi welcomes appointment of SIU Head

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has expressed confidence in the appointment of Leonard Lekgetho as the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Lekgetho was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, having served as Acting Head, following the departure of Advocate Andy Mothibi to the National Prosecution Authority in February.

“The SIU remains a key institution in our collective efforts to safeguard public resources and strengthen accountability.

“We are confident that under Lekgetho’s leadership, the SIU will continue to execute its mandate with integrity and ensure that those who abuse public resources are held accountable,” Kubayi said.

The department noted that Lekgetho’s appointment comes at a “crucial time as the government continues to strengthen its efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance”.

“His career reflects extensive experience in investigations, forensic work and organisational leadership, developed over nearly two decades within the SIU. He has progressed through various levels of the institution, gaining experience in both operational and senior management responsibilities.

“His service as an investigator in the former Directorate of Special Operations further adds to his experience in complex investigations and the broader fight against corruption.

“Minister Kubayi wishes Lekgetho well as he assumes this significant responsibility and expresses confidence that his experience and institutional knowledge will serve him well in leading the SIU and carrying forward its important mandate,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za