President Ramaphosa to address Volkswagen Group Africa 75th anniversary dinner

Sunday, August 30, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver the keynote address at the Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) 75th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Volkswagen plant in Kariega, Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the Presidency said the event will be held under the theme: “A Legacy in Motion: Honouring the past, celebrating today, driving tomorrow.”

The celebration marks 75 years of Volkswagen in South Africa and recognises the company’s contribution to the country’s automotive industry, economy, skills development and communities.

The first Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the production line at the Kariega plant, then known as Uitenhage, on 31 August 1951.

The plant was initially established in 1946 as South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors (SAMAD) for the local assembly of Studebaker cars and commercial vehicles.

Over the past 75 years, the Kariega plant has produced nearly 40 different models and built more than 4.8 million vehicles, with more than three million produced for the local market.

Today, the plant is the sole manufacturer of the Volkswagen Polo worldwide, exporting the model to 38 countries, while also producing the Polo Vivo for the local market.

Volkswagen Group Africa has also expanded its footprint on the continent, with assembly facilities in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana.

The company remains a significant contributor to South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector and to the economy of the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

Volkswagen Group Africa employs approximately 3 600 people and supports 1 440 suppliers, while its wider operations are estimated to support approximately 50 000 indirect jobs.

Since 2010, the company has invested more than R13 billion in its South African facilities, while its Corporate Social Investment investment since 1994 has exceeded R800 million.

“The objectives of the 75th Anniversary Gala include reflecting on Volkswagen’s journey and contribution to South Africa’s automotive industry, economy and communities; honouring the generations of employees, partners, dealers, suppliers and customers who have shaped the company’s legacy; and highlighting key milestones and achievements over the past 75 years.

“The celebration will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the state of the local automotive industry, including industry challenges, competitiveness, policy requirements and the future of manufacturing in South Africa,” the Presidency said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Volkswagen will officially unveil a new vehicle model to be built at the Kariega plant, demonstrating its commitment to local manufacturing and future growth.

The event will also showcase Volkswagen’s expanding footprint across Africa and its strategy to develop sustainable automotive ecosystems and strengthen mobility solutions across the continent. – SAnews.gov.za