Judicial Amendment Bill sent to President for assent

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has approved the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill of 2019 during its virtual plenary on Thursday.

The bill, designed to further regulate the division of assets and maintenance of parties in divorce proceedings, was passed by the National Assembly and referred to the NCOP on 18 March 2020.

The proposed legislation, which was tabled in Parliament in October 2019, also seeks to stipulate that the period of suspension of a National Director or Deputy National Director of the National Prosecuting Authority may not exceed 12 months.

The bill aims to amend the Divorce Act, 1979, so as to further regulate the division of assets and maintenance of parties in divorce proceedings in accordance with a judgment of the Constitutional Court.

It also aims to amend the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998, so as to deal with aspects pertaining to the term of office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions, in accordance with a judgment of the Constitutional Court.

The bill will now be sent to the President for assent.

The report, which the NCOP agreed to, may be accessed by following this link to the ATC starting on page 7 https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/atc/a52ee43c-12b9-4c39-9a68-262a9c5b8154.pdf

NYDA Board candidate list returned for consideration

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has considered the report of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities recommending seven candidates to serve on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board.

The House has resolved to return the report to the committee for further consideration. – SAnews.gov.za