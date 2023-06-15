Job opportunities for Gauteng youth

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has encouraged young people to apply for jobs advertised by the provincial government to commemorate the 47th anniversary of 16 June 1976.

A wide range of job opportunities are available, including positions such as cleaners, drivers, receptionists, artisans, security officers, media and public relations officers, chief financial officers, medical officers, and more.

As part of the Youth Day activities, the MEC will oversee the Nasi iSpani job fair application process in Katlehong and Tembisa on Youth Day, which takes place on Friday.

“Addressing youth unemployment is a critical concern, and as part of the commemoration, the provincial government aims to intensify its efforts to curb unemployment by advertising funded job opportunities available to the youth and by providing guidance on how to access these,” the Department of for Transport and Logistics said on Thursday.

This year's Youth Month takes place under the theme: "Promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow”.

Eligible unemployed individuals across Gauteng can submit their curriculum vitae (CV) and a signed Z83 form at the designated application sites.

“It is recommended that applicants create profiles on www.jobs.gauteng.gov.za before visiting the application sites, enabling a quicker and more streamlined application process.

“This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to empowering the youth and promoting sustainable livelihoods for a better future by addressing the issue of unemployment,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za