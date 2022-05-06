Job applicants no longer required to attach certified copies

The Department of Public Service and Administration has issued a circular to all national and provincial departments giving notice that job applicants are no longer required to submit certified copies of their educational qualifications and other relevant documents on their applications.

According to the department, applicants must submit a duly completed Z83 form, copies of supporting documents and a detailed CV.

Public Service and Administration Acting Director-General, Linda Dludla, said in order to alleviate the administrative burden to Human Resource sections as well as cost for applicants, departments are encouraged to request certified copies of educational qualifications and other relevant documents only from shortlisted candidates.

Shortlisted candidates should submit certified copies to the Human Resource section on or before the day of the interview.

The Acting DG said job-seekers applying for advertised jobs in all national and provincial government departments should still fully complete all fields in Part A and Part B of the new Z83 form.

Applicants must answer all areas as it is acceptable for an applicant to indicate not applicable but not acceptable to just leave sections blank.

The department has appealed to applicants to complete all fields in full for both Part C and D. With regard to Part E, F and G, where there is limited space, applicants are allowed to indicate “see attached’ Curriculum Vitae (CV), as long as the CV is attached with all the required information.

If the required information is not provided on the CV, the applicant may be disqualified.

“It must be noted that a CV is an extension of the application of employment Z83 and applicants are accountable for the information that is provided therein.

“The questions related to conditions that prevent re-appointment in the public service space under Part F must be answered, the declaration must also be completed and signed,” said the Acting Director-General.

According to Dludla, applicants who will not utilise the most recent Z83 form for employment issues in line with Regulation 10, of the Public Service Regulations, 2016, will be disqualified. – SAnews.gov.za