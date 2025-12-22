JMPD arrests more than 200 for drunk driving

Monday, December 22, 2025

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested some 227 motorists for drunk driving.

This after JMPD officers conducted roadblocks, patrols and operations across the city over the past week.

JMPD Chief of Police, Patrick Jaca, emphasised that the arrests are aimed at averting road accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol.

“We are seeing very high numbers of accidents on our roads, and more people are being killed. It is our responsibility to ensure that this does not continue and that we reduce these numbers.

“Each arrest made represents a potential tragedy averted and a commitment to protecting innocent residents and visitors. We will build a force feared by transgressors but trusted by the people,” Jaca said.

The JMPD warned would be perpetrators that its festive season campaign continues unabated.

“Under our zero-tolerance approach, our officers will remain deployed 24/7 across major routes and hotspots to ensure compliance with the law.

“We urge all motorists to designate a sober driver before heading out. Utilise e-hailing services or public transport if consuming alcohol. Respect the rules of the road to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

“Our message is clear: if you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested. Let us work together to make this festive season a safe one for all,” the law enforcement agency said. – SAnews.gov.za