JCPS calls for calm in Tshwane CBD

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster has urged Tshwane citizens not take the law into their hands as they tackle alleged drug peddling in sections of the central business district.

The JCPS made the plea following protests in the Tshwane CBD. Events turned violent after taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was killed during a peaceful march by concerned citizens.

“The JCPS Cluster encourages members [of the public] to work together with law enforcement officials to fight the culture of drug peddling that is rife in our communities. Community members should report all criminal activities to the nearest police station and they should join recognised Community Policing Forums,” cluster spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

In a statement, the cluster said it is willing to partner with any sector that wishes to make a positive contribution to fighting crime.

“At the same time as the Cluster, we want to send a strong message to the drug peddlers that drug peddling will not be tolerated in our society and it has no place to continue to thrive. Law enforcement officials will not hesitate to apply the full might of the law. Drug dealers have no place in our communities because they are killing the future of our young people,” read the statement.

The cluster said it is disappointing to receive reports of some law enforcement officials alleged to be in cahoots with drug dealers. It said such officials are expected to uphold the rule of law and ensure that communities are safe.

“We want to assure our communities that our investigating team is working day and night to root out all forms of corruption within the ranks of law enforcement officials. Police officers are expected to display high morals and protect and serve our communities.

“Therefore, if any of the police officers are found to be working with drug peddlers, they will be dealt with in the harshest manner as they are expected to live by the principles that are stated in the Constitution and the SAPS code of conduct which states that members of the South African Police Service should perform their duties in an ethical, honest and responsible manner in all situations.”

The JCPS especially called for calm as police investigate Baloyi’s murder. – SAnews.gov.za