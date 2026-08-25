ISA commits R131 million to support local government infrastructure

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Over the past 18 months, Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) has committed R131 million to supporting local government infrastructure, says Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson.

“This includes R9.39 million to package strategic water projects in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, with a combined estimated investment value of approximately R7.3 billion,” Macpherson said.

The Minister was speaking at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2026, which is underway in Cape Town. Macpherson cited developments in Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State, where approximately R1.8 million was invested in preparing a nonrevenue water programme, which helped to unlock an R800 million debt-financing facility from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

“Through the Presidential Adopt-a-Municipality pilot programme, Infrastructure South Africa is supporting four municipalities across four provinces. The programme is preparing projects that seek to unlock approximately R7 billion in water, sanitation, energy and waste management investment,” Macpherson said.

He said a relatively small investment in technical preparation can unlock hundreds of millions and sometimes billions of rands in infrastructure investment.

“Progress is also being made across the wider Public Works and Infrastructure portfolio. During the first 22 years of the Construction Industry Development Board, only two contractors were removed from its register for fraudulent conduct.

“In the last 22 months, 52 contractors have been removed, with more on the way. These achievements show the direction in which we are moving towards stronger institutions, better prepared projects, greater accountability and a relentless focus on delivery.

“The approval to formalise Infrastructure South Africa as a public entity is central to the next phase of this work,” the Minister said.

Macpherson said government is building a permanent institution capable of serving as the central point for major infrastructure projects, maintaining a credible national pipeline, coordinating approvals, mobilising finance and supporting implementation.

“Our responsibility is now to translate that commitment into properly prepared projects, credible procurement processes, active construction sites and functioning infrastructure. Our infrastructure programme must be judged not by the value of its announcements, but by what is financed and built, and delivered to communities,” the Minister said.

Macpherson said SIDSSA 2026 must take government from stronger preparation to faster implementation, and from national ambition to visible local delivery.

“We have strengthened the pipeline. We have expanded project preparation support. We have brought credible projects together with financiers. We must now convert that progress into financial close, procurement, construction and finally, functioning infrastructure.”

Municipalities as enablers of stable infrastructure

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said infrastructure challenges and opportunities facing municipalities require government, businesses, investors, development finance institutions, technical experts, and communities to work together around a common objective.

“Our discussion on reimagining municipal trading services and building financially sustainable cities through infrastructure investment speaks directly to that challenge.

“It calls on us to look beyond the traditional understanding of municipal water, electricity, sanitation, waste management and related services as simply functions that municipalities must perform.

“We must understand these services as economic foundations upon which our cities and towns are built.”

Hlabisa said when municipal services are consistently reliable, businesses can operate with greater certainty, industries can expand, investors can make long-term decisions and communities can participate more meaningfully in the economy.

“When municipal services are unreliable, the consequences extend far beyond the municipal balance sheet. They affect investment decisions, business confidence, productivity, employment, property values and the overall competitiveness of a city or region.

“This is why reimagining municipal trading services is ultimately about reimagining the economic future of our municipalities.”

He said since the advent of democracy, South Africa has made significant progress in expanding access to basic services for the majority of citizens.

“Millions of households have gained access to water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal. These achievements, which represent some of the most important gains of our democratic era, must be protected.

“We must move from simply asking whether infrastructure exists, to asking whether it is reliable, resilient, financially sustainable and capable of supporting economic growth,” Hlabisa said.

SIDSSA 2026 is in full swing, attracting more than 1 000 guests, including those from neighbouring countries.

The SIDSSA 2026 programme has been designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue, strengthen partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration among leaders shaping the future of infrastructure development. – SAnews.gov.za