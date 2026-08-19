Infrastructure delivery must move from ambition to impact

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

By Moahlodi Maphori

South Africa’s ability to achieve sustained growth, create jobs and improve lives depends on infrastructure that works. Roads, rail, ports, water systems, energy networks and digital connectivity are not just public assets. They move goods, keep communities supplied, connect small businesses to markets and give households confidence that essential services will be available when needed.



Government has placed infrastructure at the centre of efforts to rebuild the economy, address structural constraints and unlock South Africa’s development potential. This commitment was underscored by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2026 State of the Nation Address, which outlined measures to accelerate growth, expand employment, strengthen infrastructure investment and improve the state’s capacity to deliver.



Central to this programme is a R1 trillion commitment to public infrastructure over the next three years. This includes R156 billion for water and sanitation infrastructure and a R54 billion incentive to support metropolitan municipalities in reforming water, sanitation and electricity services. The launch of the first national infrastructure bond also signals government’s intention to mobilise additional financing and strengthen private-sector participation in priority projects.



These commitments reflect a practical truth that economic recovery cannot be sustained without reliable and efficient infrastructure. Infrastructure investment can reduce the cost of doing business, improve service delivery and connect communities to economic opportunity. The investment programme is being strengthened by reforms that remove barriers which have delayed infrastructure development.



Operation Vulindlela remains critical to this work by addressing regulatory blockages, improving coordination across government and strengthening key network industries such as energy, water, transport and logistics. Better planning, financing and implementation can speed up delivery, build investor confidence and create more room for private-sector participation.



Infrastructure South Africa will host the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) from 23 to 25 August 2026 at Century City in Cape Town. The symposium brings together government, the private sector, development partners and international stakeholders to assess progress, examine the infrastructure pipeline and strengthen partnerships that can accelerate project preparation, financing and implementation.



The significance of SIDSSA goes beyond convening stakeholders in one room. It reaffirms South Africa’s infrastructure ambitions while focusing attention on the real test of execution, accountability and tangible impact that communities can see. The task now is to convert commitments into projects that are delivered efficiently and produce measurable economic and social outcomes.



This transition is supported by Infrastructure South Africa’s project preparation work. The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson recently highlighted that the entity is supporting more than 24 infrastructure projects with an estimated capital value of R148 billion, while 15 supported projects have completed preparatory work. This pipeline matters because bankable projects attract investment and reduce delays between planning, financing and construction.



Government is at the forefront of providing policy certainty, stronger regulatory frameworks, credible project preparation and an enabling financing environment. While government is finalising the financing preparations, the priority should shift to disciplined implementation of the identified infrastructure projects.



This requires efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, and accountability for delivery must remain clear. Infrastructure must be delivered within agreed budgets and timeframes, with visible benefits for communities and the economy.



The call now is to invite the private sector to contribute capital, technical expertise, innovation and implementation capacity so that infrastructure can thrive in our country.



Government, together with business and development partners, must stay focused on turning viable projects into visible results. South Africa cannot afford infrastructure ambitions that remain confined to plans. Each project delivered on time and at scale can unlock investment, support jobs, strengthen productive capacity and improve people’s quality of life.



Infrastructure is ultimately about more than roads, bridges, water systems, energy facilities and logistics networks. It is about building the foundations of a capable state, a competitive economy and an inclusive society in which more South Africans can reach opportunity. With focus, accountability and partnership, infrastructure ambition can become sustained investment, stronger growth, greater employment and a more resilient future.



*Maphori is Acting Economic Cluster Coordinator at the Government Communication and Information System