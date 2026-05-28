Interpol tracks down rape suspect in Eastern Cape

Thursday, May 28, 2026

A 56-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape for the alleged sexual abuse of his daughter.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday facing an extradition application by the government of the United States of America to the Republic of South Africa.

The suspect, a USA citizen, is wanted by Interpol on charges of rape and sexual assault reported by the victim’s mother to the San Antonio Police Department in 2017.

“According to a report, the suspect allegedly raped his daughter and shared explicit text messages with her over a period of time. The victim was 12 years old at the time,” the police said in a statement.

Upon completion of the investigation, the suspect had fled the United States of America and was traced to the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

“Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Pretoria traced the suspect and executed a Section 5(1)(b) warrant upon receipt of the USA’s extradition request with support from the Nelson Mandela Bay District Intervention Task Team, Crime Combating Unit and Mount Road Crime Intelligence,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za