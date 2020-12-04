Inter-Ministerial Task Team withdraws intervention in North West

Friday, December 4, 2020

Cabinet has approved the Inter-Ministerial Task Team’s (IMTT) recommendation to withdraw direct interventions in the North West by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

The IMTT intervened in the North West under section 100(1)(b) of the Constitution in May 2018.

Under Section 100 of the Constitution, national government can intervene in the functioning of provincial departments when a province fails to fulfil, or cannot fulfil, its functions. Interventions can be based on, among other things, concerns over service delivery or the financial management of provinces.

“Cabinet is satisfied with progress that has been made on the national government’s intervention in North West, although more work still needs to be done to fully restore good governance in the province.

“Progress has been made in restoring community and labour peace, financial controls, consequence management and service delivery,” said Cabinet in a statement on Friday.

According to Cabinet, there has also been a turnaround in audit results, and an end to six years of decline and stagnation of audit findings. A full report will be tabled in Parliament. – SAnews.gov.za

