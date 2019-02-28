Increased risk of load shedding this evening

There is an increased risk of load shedding from 2pm to 10pm today, says Eskom.

“Eskom regrets that there is an increased risk of Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 2pm until 10pm today as a result of a shortage of generating capacity.

“The load shedding risk remains high for today and tomorrow, and will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish emergency reserves (water and diesel) to limit the possibility and magnitude of load shedding in the following week,” said the power utility on Thursday.

It said while the risk remains high, load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

Load shedding is a controlled measure which protects the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

“Customers are encouraged to continue to use electricity sparingly. Please switch off geysers, pool pumps as well as all non-essential lighting and electric appliances to assist in reducing demand,” said Eskom.

Customers have been advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

These schedules are available on http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za