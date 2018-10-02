Improved teaching bursary programme to go live

On Friday, 5 October, the new and improved online registration system for the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme will go live.

“We are excited about the modernised system, we have experienced many challenges in fully achieving on the high ambitions we have for the administration of the bursary programme,” said Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme Director Gerrit Coetzee.

This follows a migration process undertaken by the Basic Education Department, under the guidance of the State Information Technology Agency, to migrate the system to a more fluid and effective system.

The modernised system is said to allow the seamless registration of candidates on the front end while allowing for improved selection, monitoring and placement of candidates and beneficiaries.

“In moving into a new era we are confident that the system will allow for an improved ecosystem and management of the Bursary Programme,” said Coetzee.

It will also further strengthen the identification of defaulting bursars and reinforce the monitoring of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme distribution process.

The Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme is a multi-year programme with a core focus to promote teaching as a profession.

Bursaries are made available to enable eligible students to complete a teaching qualification in an area of national priority.

Recipients of these bursaries will be required to teach at a public school for the same number of years that they received the bursary.

“Current and prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the Funza Lushaka website on Friday 05 October 2018 to apply for the 2019 Funza Lushaka intake,” said Coetzee. – SAnews.gov.za