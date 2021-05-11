Husband and wife to appear in court

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

A husband and wife are to appear in the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Wednesday after they were found in possession of three hijacked vehicles.

The vehicles were found at the couple’s home at Teme section in Marikana on Monday.

“Three vehicles, two Audis and a Jeep that were confirmed as hijacked earlier this year in Douglasdale and Wierdabrug policing precincts respectively were recovered. The owner of the house and his wife were immediately arrested for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime,” said the Hawks in a statement on Tuesday.

The discovery of the vehicles is a result of the Rustenburg Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team assisted by the Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg Metro Police and Gauteng Flying Squad followed up on information of a possible cash-in-transit robbery that was still in the planning stage.

Investigations revealed that the recovered vehicles were allegedly brought to the house which was assigned to be used as a safe house, once the robbery has taken place.

“Further details of other implicated suspects are being followed up and they should be arrested soon,” said the Hawks. –SAnews.gov.za

 

