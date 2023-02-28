Human Settlements warns against fake LinkedIn account

The Department of Human Settlements has warned the public against a fake LinkedIn account purporting to belong to Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The department said the scammers use the fake account to take money from unsuspecting individuals promising them funding opportunities.

“The fake account recently scammed a member of the public under a fake campaign titled "European Business Fund" requesting a fee of R8 000 for registration and a further R60 000 after submitting a business plan.

“We wish to place it on record that Minister Kubayi has only one official LinkedIn account, accessible here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/mmamoloko-kubayi-b62927203/.

“As such, other accounts should be treated with suspicion, and members of the public are further encouraged to refrain from engaging with suspicious accounts, and report or block them,” the department said in a statement.

The department said some of the fake social accounts often spread frauds, promote phony products and even share lies and misinformation.

“Another scam that often affects the department is the Request For Quotations (RFQs). Therefore, when the public comes across these suspicious activities, they must not fall into the trap of losing their financial resources and must also report the accounts or alert the department,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za