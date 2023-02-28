Human Settlements warns against fake LinkedIn account

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Department of Human Settlements has warned the public against a fake LinkedIn account purporting to belong to Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The department said the scammers use the fake account to take money from unsuspecting individuals promising them funding opportunities.

“The fake account recently scammed a member of the public under a fake campaign titled "European Business Fund" requesting a fee of R8 000 for registration and a further R60 000 after submitting a business plan.

“We wish to place it on record that Minister Kubayi has only one official LinkedIn account, accessible here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/mmamoloko-kubayi-b62927203/.

“As such, other accounts should be treated with suspicion, and members of the public are further encouraged to refrain from engaging with suspicious accounts, and report or block them,” the department said in a statement.

The department said some of the fake social accounts often spread frauds, promote phony products and even share lies and misinformation.

“Another scam that often affects the department is the Request For Quotations (RFQs). Therefore, when the public comes across these suspicious activities, they must not fall into the trap of losing their financial resources and must also report the accounts or alert the department,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Tracing of close contacts of Benoni cholera victim underway

3102 Views
26 Feb 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

56390 Views
22 Feb 2023

Fuel price increases announced

1036 Views
28 Feb 2023

Government launches revised housing scheme

539 Views
28 Feb 2023

Electricity National State of Disaster regulations gazetted

1164 Views
28 Feb 2023

Minister describes US Embassy 'prepper' warning as 'odd'

512 Views
28 Feb 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter