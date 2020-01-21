Human Settlements clarifies appointment of special advisors

The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has clarified its position on several media reports relating to the appointment of Mo Shaik and Advocate Menzi Simelane as special advisors.

The department reiterated that in terms of government rules and regulations, Members of the Executive Authority are entitled to special advisors and Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has exercised that prerogative by appointing Shaik and Simelane.

“As required, the Minister consulted with and sought approval from the Minister for the Public Service and Administration (MPSA) and his concurrence was received,” the department said.

In considering an appointment of a special advisor, the department said that qualifications, experience and skills, amongst others, are taken into consideration;

“Both appointees are suitably qualified for the positions they hold and their appointments are regulated and prescribed for in the Public Service Act, 1994,” the department said.

According to the department, both appointments have been duly ratified by the Ministry of Public Service and Administration, as per requirement.

“The responsibilities of the two advisors are in line with the Public Service Act, 1994 (section 12A) and they include providing advice to the Minister to enable her to execute her duties such as the development of policies to meet the service delivery needs of all South Africans, which in this case are the provision of water and decent sanitation, as well as ensuring that every citizen has access to decent shelter over his or her head,” the department explained.

It said Minister Sisulu has utmost confidence in the abilities of her two special advisors, both of whom were appointed in terms of the applicable legislation and policies of government. – SAnews.gov.za