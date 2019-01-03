Homes Affairs extends business hours

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that several of its offices across the country will operate from 7am to 7pm shift from 2 to 11 January 2019 to ensure clients are not turned away from offices during this busy period.

Home Affairs normal shifts are from 8am to 3.30pm during the week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department said the decision to extend operating hours came after long queues were experienced in some centres at the same time last year.

“Extending office hours at large offices and selected medium offices will help ensure citizens and clients are not turned away before receiving the services they require. This will assist also in managing queues so that people do not spend a long time waiting to be served,” said department spokesperson Siya Qoza.

The department in the statement urged citizens who had already applied for their smart ID cards, and had received notification that their cards are ready, to use this opportunity to collect them.

“Those who have not applied for their smart ID cards are encouraged to capitalise on the extended hours and accordingly apply with speed, ahead of the general elections. All other services will be offered, including application for and collection of passports and registration of births, marriages and deaths,” read the statement.

Details of the affected offices are in the link http://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/statements-speeches/1215-home-affairs-offices-open-from-7am-to-7pm-until-11-january-2019-to-provide-extended-and-quicker-services-to-citizens. - SAnews.gov.za