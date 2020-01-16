Home Affairs official released on bail

Home Affairs immigration official Jan Langa has been granted bail after he was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

Langa on Wednesday appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court after he allegedly demanded over R100 000 from a foreign businessman.

“In exchange Langa would allegedly ensure that the businessman and other foreigners would not be deported back to their country of origin,” said Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

He was granted bail on condition that he may not interfere with witnesses, hand over his passport to the Investigating Officer and report to his nearest police station once a week.

Naidoo said the matter had been referred to the National Cold Case Investigation Team for investigation.

“At approximately 5:40pm on 9 January 2020, Langa was arrested during a sting operation at the O. R. Tambo International Airport departure terminal after allegedly accepting the bribe money.”

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information on such corrupt activities or any other criminal activities to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or information may be communicated via the MySAPSApp. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” said Naidoo.

This case has been postponed to 2 March 2020. – SAnews.gov.za