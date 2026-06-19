Home Affairs offices open nationwide this weekend to support voter registration

Friday, June 19, 2026

The Department of Home Affairs will extend office hours across the country this weekend in support of the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Voter Registration Weekend.

Citizens are encouraged to visit their nearest Home Affairs office to apply for a Smart ID Card or collect a Smart ID Card that is ready for collection. All Home Affairs offices will be open nationwide on Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend presents an important opportunity for South Africans to ensure that they are ready to exercise one of their most fundamental democratic rights. By extending operating hours nationwide during Voter Registration Weekend, Home Affairs is making it easier for citizens to obtain the Smart ID Cards they need to register and participate in our democracy,” Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber said on Friday.

More than 370 000 Smart ID Cards are currently awaiting collection at Home Affairs offices nationwide.

“We encourage all South Africans who still need a Smart ID Card, or who have been notified that their Smart ID Card is ready for collection, to make use of this opportunity. An ID is not only essential for participating in our democracy, but also serves as a gateway to opportunities, services and economic participation,” the Minister said.

The extended operating hours form part of the department's ongoing efforts to improve access to services and ensure that all eligible South Africans have the identity documents they need to exercise their democratic rights.

The department has encouraged citizens to visit their nearest Home Affairs office this weekend and avoid waiting until the last minute to obtain or collect their Smart ID Cards. -SAnews.gov.za