Home Affairs Minister to visit Mamelodi hospital

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele and Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa are scheduled to visit the Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane on New Year’s Day.

“The aim of the visit is to highlight the importance of civil registration and collection of vital statistics which are important for planning and service delivery. Minister Cwele and MEC Ramokgopa will present birth certificates to the mothers of newly born babies and shower them with gift packs, including baby nappies and blankets,” said the Department of Home Affairs.

Under the theme “Protect, secure a child’s future, register birth within 30 days” the Early Registration of Birth programme intends to ensure that newborns have access to government services, from birth, without hindrances.

Minister Cwele and MEC Ramokgopa will also take the opportunity to express gratitude to public service officials who show commitment and ensure that quality government services are rendered during the festive holidays.

The visit to the hospital will get underway at 9am. - SAnews.gov.za