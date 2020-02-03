Home Affairs extends working hours in February

The Department of Home Affairs says it will extend operating hours at all modernised offices until 19h00 from today until 28 February 2020.

This means that Home Affairs offices will serve clients from 08h00 in the morning until 19h00 in the evening on weekdays, for the whole month, excluding weekends.

“The department will ensure that everyone who is inside an office at the time of closing receives the service they require.

“Office managers/supervisors are to apply their discretion to close the office 30 minutes prior to knock-off time, subject to the number of people being served. This is to allow officials to conclude all the necessary work before 19h00.

“The department encourages people intending to visit our offices to do so as early as they can on their preferred day,” the department said in a statement.

Applications for and collection of smart ID cards and passports will be prioritised during the extended operating hours.

Other services such as issuance of birth certificates, death certificates and applications for amendments and rectifications will also be rendered.

The department urges people, who had applied for smart ID cards more than two weeks ago, to visit the offices where they had applied for the documents to collect them.

On average, the department has around 400 000 uncollected smart ID cards nationwide. – SAnews.gov.za