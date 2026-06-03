Hlabisa urges caution amid severe weather warnings

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged communities to exercise extra caution following severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) in parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.



According to SAWS, the weather system is expected to bring widespread bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions across several provinces, with flooding anticipated in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape from 3 to 4 June 2026.

Light snowfall is also anticipated over the higher-lying mountains of the cape provinces and the Drakensberg mountain range.

In response to the warning, the Minister said the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) is working closely with provincial and local disaster management centres to monitor the situation and coordinate response measures where necessary.

To strengthen preparedness and ensure a coordinated response, the following measures have been implemented:

• Provincial Disaster Management Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) have been activated in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

• Municipal Disaster Management JOCs have been activated in affected districts and metropolitan municipalities.

• South African Search and Rescue teams have been placed on standby.

• The National Joint Flood Coordinating Committee (NJFCC), including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has been activated to ensure intergovernmental coordination.

• Temporary Mass Care Centres have been identified to accommodate affected residents should the need arise.

The NDMC will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the situation evolves.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to regularly monitor official weather forecasts and warnings issued by SAWS, as these will be updated continuously based on changing weather conditions and potential impacts.

“The public is also advised to remain vigilant against unauthorised or unverified information and to refrain from sharing such content,” Hlabisa said.

The public is therefore advised to:

• Monitor official weather updates and warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.

• Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

• Never attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges, or swollen rivers.

• Secure loose outdoor objects that may be displaced by strong winds.

• Exercise extreme caution along coastal areas and avoid fishing or recreational activities at sea during the warning period.

• Ensure adequate shelter, warmth, food, and protection for livestock and pets.

Hlabisa emphasised that preparedness and vigilance remain critical in reducing the impact of severe weather events and safeguarding lives, property, and livelihoods. – SAnews.gov.za