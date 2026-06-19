Cold, windy weather expected as voters register this weekend

Friday, June 19, 2026

Predominantly cloudy and cold conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of South Africa this weekend as the country marks a voter registration weekend.

The Electoral Commission will open 23 706 voting stations across the country on Saturday and Sunday, 20 and 21 June 2026, with registration stations operating from 08h00 to 17h00.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), in other areas, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and cool, although warm weather is forecast in places over the extreme western parts of the country.

SAWS said isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West on Saturday, spreading to include the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo on Sunday.

“Some light rain is also possible in places over Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. In addition, moderate to fresh wind conditions are expected over the central and western interior, with strong wind gusts possible over the northern parts of the Western Cape, northern and western parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western parts of the North West,” the weather service said.

SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds over the northern and western parts of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the northern parts of the West Coast District in the Western Cape, from Friday until Sunday afternoon.

The strong winds may cause localised damage to temporary structures and settlements.

They may also affect some travel services, resulting in longer journey times, while high-sided vehicles could experience difficulties on prone routes.

“Members of the public are advised to prepare for cold and windy conditions, particularly across the central and eastern regions of the country. The combination of low temperatures, rain in places, and wind may result in uncomfortable outdoor conditions for those travelling to and from voting stations.

“Citizens are encouraged to dress warmly, allow additional travel time where showers and strong winds are expected, and remain informed by following the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.”

SAWS urged members of the public and stakeholders to continue monitoring official forecasts and warnings.

The public is also advised to remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and to refrain from distributing such information further. - SAnews.gov.za