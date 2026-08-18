A historic land-exchange pledge signed to advance transfer of municipal land

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay Municipality, Alderman Dirk Kotzé, have signed a historic land-exchange pledge to advance the transfer of municipal land for the development of the proposed police station and dog unit in KwaNonqaba.

For almost 20 years, officers at the police station have worked from overcrowded and deteriorating premises, supplemented by temporary containers and Wendy houses.

“For close to 20 years, the people of KwaNonqaba have been promised a new police station while officers have continued working in conditions that are neither suitable nor dignified. Today, we have taken a decisive step towards changing that.

“Police officers cannot be expected to fight crime effectively from facilities that undermine their work. Public Works does not arrest criminals or investigate cases, but we have a responsibility to ensure that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has the land and infrastructure it needs to protect communities properly,” Macpherson said on Monday.

The Minister said the land exchange forms part of his commitment to using public property for the public good by ensuring that public assets actively contribute to the communities in which they are located, instead of standing idle or underused.

Mossel Bay Municipality approved the proposed property exchange in June 2026, following engagements between the Minister, the Mayor, and officials from the Department and the municipality.

The pledge commits both parties to cooperate transparently and accountably in completing the legislative, regulatory and administrative processes required for the proposed exchange.

Under the proposed exchange, municipal land in KwaNonqaba will be transferred to the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for the proposed new police station and SAPS Dog Unit.

In return, the department-owned land in Dana Bay will be transferred to Mossel Bay Municipality for the proposed Dana Bay Eco-Tourism Park.

“This is exactly what it means to use public property for the public good. The KwaNonqaba property will support better policing and a safer community, while the Dana Bay property will create space for recreation, tourism and local economic opportunities.

“Public land should not stand idle, deteriorate or become trapped in government processes while communities wait. It should make communities safer, unlock economic activity and improve people’s quality of life. This exchange will allow both properties to do exactly that,” the Mayor said.

Kotzé said the proposed exchange demonstrated what could be achieved when different spheres of government work together to meet the needs of communities.

“Through cooperation between the municipality and national government, we have found a practical solution that will benefit communities on both sides of this exchange.

“This gives the long-awaited KwaNonqaba Police Station a home, while unlocking land in Dana Bay for a park that can serve residents, visitors and local businesses.

“This partnership demonstrates that we have listened to our residents and are working to address their needs and concerns. This is cooperative government producing a practical outcome for all communities in Mossel Bay,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za