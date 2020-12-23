High traffic volumes at Beitbridge post

Travelers are making their way home for the festive season and the Beitbridge post which bridges South Africa and Zimbabwe is experiencing high traffic volumes while trying to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 regulations.

In line with the regulations, travelers are required to produce their COVID-19 results to port officials prior to embarking on their journey. This, the Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says contributes to the high traffic volumes.

“We are now strict in producing the 72 hour results that are needed and therefore we have also made sure that the National Health Laboratory Services is stationed there to assist those who will not necessarily be having those results, so that is taking time,” said the MEC.

Ramathuba advised travelers to plan ahead and prepare their travel documentation in time to ensure smooth processing at the border.

“Fill in all documentation in time before you get to the border post. There are people who are not filling in the documentation and want to start the process when they arrive there,” she said.

While adherence to the COVID-19 travel protocols is causing a strain on the traffic, Ramathuba said the numbers at the border post were anticipated.

“Traffic volumes - we expected them to be very high - that’s why we went to the border prior to the opening of the border to prepare,” said the MEC. – SAnews.gov.za