Heavy prison sentence for R7.8m fraudsters

Fraudsters behind a R7.8 million swindle have each been handed a seven year prison sentence for fleecing unsuspecting conveyance law firms.

The two suspects, Samson Olatunji Abdul and Adedayo Quadri, were handed the sentences when they appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court last Friday.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said the Gauteng’s Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team’s probe proved the duo’s involvement in the scam.

He said the two in January 2021 pleaded guilty on all charges.

“Abdul was subsequently sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment and Quadri received seven years direct imprisonment for theft, fraud and money laundering,” he said.

Meanwhile their co-accused Siphesihle Sithole, whose account was allegedly used in the commission of crime, will appear in court on Monday next week.

He said: “The trio were arrested in December 2019 after siphoning money from DM5 Complaining System, Yaron Waks Attorney’s and Omphile Construction Company. They were denied bail and as a resul,t they remained in custody until their sentencing on Friday.

“Shortly after his sentencing, Abdul was charged for fraud and money laundering worth approximately R18 million on another matter, where victims' business emails were compromised and bank cards cloned. Abdul is expected to appear back in court again on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 for further probe into the recent charges,” Nkwalase said.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, applauded the investigation team, together with the prosecuting team, for bringing the perpetrators to book. – SAnews.gov.za