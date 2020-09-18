Health Minister mourns passing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

Friday, September 18, 2020

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has sent his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was allegedly murdered on Wednesday afternoon.

“At a time when the safety and psychological well-being of our healthcare workers is under the spotlight, it is unthinkable that anyone would consider taking the life of a health worker, people who have been in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Munshi, his colleagues, friends and the medical fraternity as a whole,” said the Minister.

It is alleged that Dr Munshi was brutally murdered in an orchestrated attack.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to do everything in their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za

