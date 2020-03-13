Health confirms eight new Coronavirus cases

The Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 24.

“At this point, I wish to also bring it to your attention that there are more positive results that have come out.

“The NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] and NHLS [National Health Laboratory Service] are now verifying the information and these results. Thereafter, we will make a formal announcement,” said the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Friday in a statement.

Of the confirmed cases, four are from Gauteng and include two males and two females.

In Gauteng, the patients include a 39-year-old female, who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria; a 50-year-old male, who had travelled to Austria; a 21-year-old female, who had travelled to Italy, and a 57-year-old male, who had travelled to Switzerland.

In KwaZulu-Natal, two cases were confirmed. They include a 79-year-old male, who had travelled to Greece and Italy, and a 52-year-old male, who had travelled to Switzerland.

Two cases were also confirmed in the Western Cape. These include a 50-year-old male, who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria, and a 46-year-old male, who had travelled to Italy.

The patients have now been informed and tracing of their contacts is underway.

“To ensure accuracy and avoid unnecessary panic, I wish to emphasise to the media and the public to await and rely on our formal announcements, and thereafter publish.

“We also continue to stress the importance of observing and respecting the privacy of the patients and their families,” said Mkhize. – SAnews.gov.za