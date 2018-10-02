Hawks suspend officers arrested for corruption

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has called for the immediate suspension of the two Hawks members who were at the weekend arrested for alleged corruption and fraud.

Captain Kaizer Mohale (50) and Colonel Emily Hlophe (44), both attached to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation, were on Monday each granted R5000 bail by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Former police constable Steve Mangena (35) is the third suspect. They are alleged to have misrepresented a businessman who needed the services of a private investigator.

“We cannot sit idle and watch while a few corrupt individuals ruin the reputation of the DPCI,” Lebeya said in a statement. He added that the arrests affirmed the organisation’s efforts to root out criminal conduct by Hawks members.

He said it was the Hawks’ responsibility to build an organisation where people will always trust and are safe from crime.

“An organisation where all within the ranks of the DPCI are equal before the law, regardless of who you are. Corruption eats away at our people’s opportunities and we will continue to tackle it head on without fear of favour,” Lebeya added.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they allegedly hatched a scam to defraud the businessman.

“The victim had already paid a substantial amount of money for the services of the three suspects,” said Mulaudzi.

The case was on Monday postponed to 5 November 2018 while the Serious Corruption Investigation unit of the Hawks investigated the matter further. – SAnews.gov.za