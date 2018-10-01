Hawks pounce on two of their own
Two former police officers from the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) will on Monday appear before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, for alleged fraud and corruption.
A third suspect, also a police officer, allegedly evaded arrest on Sunday.
In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the three suspects, between 35 and 50, are alleged to have misrepresented a businessman who needed the services of a private investigator.
“The victim suspected rampant fraud in his business and the three allegedly conspired and offered to assist him for a fee. After several months, the victim established that one of the alleged private investigators was a Hawks member and immediately reported him to the organisation’s Serious Anti-Corruption Investigation.”
Investigations confirmed that the so-called alleged private investigator identified was indeed a Hawks member and had two other accomplices working with him, Mulaudzi said.
“The victim had already paid a substantial amount of money for the services of the three suspects,” he said, adding that investigations will continue. – SAnews.gov.za