Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit to probe man arrested in Parliament

Monday, January 3, 2022

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, the Hawks, says a 49-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with housebreaking and theft, arson and will also be charged under The National Key Point Act.

The suspect was allegedly caught with suspected stolen property after he gained entry to the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

He was spotted by members of the Protection and Security Services (PSS) when they noticed the building was on fire.

“The matter was referred to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State (CATS) team for further investigation. The motive for his actions is subject to investigation,” said the statement.

He is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. – SAnews.gov.za

