Hawks confirm Mkhwebane investigation

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has confirmed it is investigating allegations of perjury laid against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a brief statement, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the DPCI was investigating the matter after it received a formal complaint that was registered at Ocean View SAPS in Cape Town recently.

In the statement, Mulaudzi said National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, confirmed the existence of allegations of perjury and defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday morning at a conference on fraud convened by the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators in Melrose Estate, Johannesburg.

The investigation is still at a foundation stage and it will be looked at with the necessary attention it deserves.

According to reports, the criminal complaint was laid by Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman on Tuesday.

He has also submitted a similar complaint with the office of the Public Protector.

It is understood that the perjury case arises from a Constitutional Court judgment that found Mkhwebane had been dishonest in her conduct in the investigation into the apartheid-era loan by the SA Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which is now part of Absa. – SAnews.gov.za