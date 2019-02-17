Have your say on traffic laws

The Traffic Law Enforcement Committee has invited members of the public to provide comments on the future and direction of road traffic law enforcement in South Africa.

The Committee was set up in 2017 by the Minister of Transport.

To date, it has engaged with a wide range of organisations consulting on the way forward regarding the future of traffic law enforcement in the country.

Chairperson of the Committee, Dr Kesolofetse Lefenya, has indicated that the next step of the committee is to request the members of the public to offer their views.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee require it to develop a blueprint for the future design of traffic law enforcement.

“We are aware of the widespread view that traffic officers should be visible at every road intersection.

“However, this would not be easily attainable, there would never be enough officers to deploy in all the areas. So we are asking members of the public to put forward innovative ways in which the laws might be more effectively applied,” Dr Lefenya said.

The Committee is also mandated to develop the National Traffic Law Enforcement Code and the Anti-Corruption strategy.

Submissions must:

be written in English, in MS Word format;

contain the full name and contact details of the person making the submission;

Where the submission is made on behalf of an organization, the full name of that organization;

be attached to a covering e-mail, and sent to Hlulam@rtmc.co.za; and

Reach the committee by e-mail not later than 17:00 on 8 March 2019.

-SAnews.gov.za