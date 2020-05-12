Have your say on mining COVID-19 code of practice

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is seeking public comment on a guideline for the compilation of a mandatory code of practice for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining sector.

 “This is in compliance with the outcome of a recent labour court process, and is part of efforts by the department - as regulator of the mining sector - to ensure the spread of the virus is contained and protect the health and safety of employees at mines, and other persons who may be directly affected,” the department said.

The draft Guideline for the Compilation of a Mandatory Code of Practice for the Mitigation and Management of COVID-19 Outbreak can be accessed and downloaded from the department’s websites, www.dmr.gov.za and/or www.energy.gov.za

The closing date for public comments is 14 May 2020.

Submissions must be sent by email to Lindiwe.Ndelu@dmre.gov.za , said the department in a statement on Tuesday. -SAnews.gov.za

 

 

