Have your say on infrastructure plan

Cabinet has approved the gazetting of the draft National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) 2050 Phase 2 for public consultation.

This was on Thursday revealed by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria.

NIP 2050 offers direction in strengthening and augmenting government strategic integrated projects.

“It identifies the strategic projects in human settlements; municipal electricity; water; solid waste; passenger transport; education and health infrastructure; digital infrastructure, and crime and corruption.

“The format of the plan provides a vision of the area to be tackled, offers an assessment of the current status, outlines the essential conditions for success and states what needs to be done to achieve the vision. It proposes the implementation process to be taken over the three-year running cycle action plan,” he said.

In the same meeting, Cabinet has welcomed the commissioning of a state-of-the-art plastics production plant by leading international manufacturer, the ALPLA Group, in Lanseria, Gauteng.

Gungubele said the development augments President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to position infrastructure development as a means to stimulate the economy and increase employment.

“The investment worth US$50 million is a key contribution to the Lanseria Smart City masterplan that will drive sustainability and recycling, as well as create and sustain 350 jobs.

“Included is an apprenticeship programme for 36 mechatronics and recycling technicians for ALPLA Group operations across southern Africa. The apprentice programme will commence in 2023, with the first 12 South African apprentices coming from local communities.” – SAnews.gov.za