Have your say on digital sound broadcasting

South Africans have been called to comment on the draft policy directive regarding the introduction of the digital sound broadcasting in South Africa.

“Digital Sound Broadcasting (DSB) is an audio broadcasting technology aimed at providing superior quality sound broadcasting service using digital communications technology,” the Department of Communications said on Monday.

The introduction of DSB in South Africa will help to complement the existing analogue radio services, while at the same time providing a platform for new players and products in the radio space.

“It will further provide certainty to the market, particularly in the automotive industry as well as the digital radio receiver manufacturing and retail value chains,” the department said.

The department on Monday published a gazette on the policy directive regarding the introduction of digital sound broadcasting in South Africa, drafted in terms of section 3(1) and (2) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005).

The gazette can be accessed through government and department websites, www.gov.za or www.doc.gov.za

The department has requested interested individuals and parties to make submissions on the draft DSB policy directive.

Written comments on the policy directive must be received within 30 days.

The submission can be done electronically by sending to this email address: dsb@doc.gov.za or hand delivered at the Department of Communications, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard and Festival Streets Hatfield. – SAnews.gov.za