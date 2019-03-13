Harding business community to interact with government leaders

Residents and the business community of Harding in KwaZulu-Natal will this week get an opportunity to interact with national and provincial government leaders.

The two-day session, to take place on 14 and 15 March 2019, will provide a platform for government leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, owners of small enterprises and big businesses to interact and share ideas and information on a variety of pertinent issues affecting them.

Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe; Small Business Development Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala; Ugu District Municipality Mayor Mondli Chiliza; Umuziwabantu Local Municipality Mayor Dixie Nciki and KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Chief Whip Nontembeko Boyce are among the leaders expected to be at the sessions.

The Deputy Ministers of Economic Development Madala Masuku, Communications Pinky Kekana and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Sfiso Buthelezi are also scheduled to attend.

Magwanishe said that the sessions are important to both government and the business community, as they will provide a platform for government and the Harding business community to discuss ways and mechanisms of supporting businesses based in the townships and villages, in order to help them contribute to growing the South African economy and create job opportunities.

“In addition to the information on the financial and non-financial support available for businesses from government, various departments will share information on their products and services at the imbizo.

“This will go a long way in assisting residents of Harding and surrounding areas to access these services in order to empower themselves and change their lives for the better,” said Magwanishe.

The leaders will also officiate the opening of the Harding CBD market stalls built by the Department of Small Business Development, as part of its Shared Economic Infrastructure Facility Programme.

Mathale said 51 beneficiaries of the Department of Small Business Development’s Informal Small Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP) will during the imbizo receive equipment worth R10 000 each.

“The IMEDP is a specially designed programme that aims to empower and develop informal traders to become skilled and adequately equipped to manage their businesses. It also provides equipment and machinery needed in the sector, hence the handover of various equipment and machinery to the Harding beneficiaries,” said Mathale.

The sessions will take place at Harding Town Hall and Elangeni Sports Ground in Kwa Machi. – SAnews.gov.za