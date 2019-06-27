Hammanskraal drinking water quality checks underway

The Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation has assured the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, that the process to ascertain the quality of drinking water in the area is continuing in earnest.

According to the department, water sampling was conducted on 20 June 2019 jointly with the City of Tshwane, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and community representatives.

The areas, which were sampled to determine if the drinking water is fit for human consumption as per the South African National Standard (SANS) 241, included Temba Water Treatment Works, Kekana Primary School, Refentse Clinic, and Hammanskraal Secondary School.

“The drinking water samples were taken to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory for microbiological, chemical, and physical analysis on the same 20 June 2019. The department is currently awaiting results of the analysis and will communicate these to relevant stakeholders as soon as they are available,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za