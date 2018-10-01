Govt welcomes audit results

Government has welcomed the 2017/18 financial year audit results of various departments, tabled in Parliament last week.

The audit reports of the Audior General contribute to a culture of public sector accountability and this makes a difference in the lives of South African citizens.

Over the past few years, there have been improvements in the audit outcomes but at a very slow rate.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the Auditor General noted that the number of auditees that improved are often offset by those that regressed and most of the auditees - (103 departments; 65%) and 91 public entities (50%)) had the same audit outcomes as in 2013-14 – of which only 57 had a clean audit opinion.

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams said: “We are encouraged by departments that continue to achieve clean audits which motivates the rest of us in government and state entities to do well. It is possible to achieve clean audits”.

The AG has raised concerns about certain departments for the 2017/18 financial year.

Williams said all AG reports will be tabled in Parliament and the relevant departments will engage with the findings and present to their respective Portfolio Committees and outline remedial measures.

Subsequently, the affected departments will share with South Africans the interventions that will be undertaken to address the AGs concerns.

“We are encouraged by the work of the Auditor General’s office as it affirms our commitment to accountability and ensures that we continue to strive to account for every cent of tax payers’ money that is entrusted to us,” Williams said on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za