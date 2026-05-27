Government welcomes gains in service delivery

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Government has welcomed the findings of the 2025 General Household Survey (GHS) released by Statistics South Africa, showing that household access to improved water, sanitation and electricity has improved significantly over the past 23 years.

The report reflects continued progress in improving the living conditions of millions of South Africans through sustained investment in basic services, infrastructure, housing, education and social development.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the survey confirms that democratic South Africa continues to expand access to essential services and improve the quality of life of households across the country.



The findings show significant long-term progress in access to formal housing, electricity, water, sanitation and digital communication.

Formal dwellings increased to 84,2%, up 10,7 percentage points from 73,5% in 2002.

Access to electricity has increased substantially, from 76,7% in 2002 to 90,6% in 2025, accompanied by reduced reliance on traditional fuels.



More households now have access to improved sanitation and piped water services (flush toilets and pit toilets with ventilation pipes), with data showing an increase from 61,7% in 2002 to 84,0% in 2025.

The survey further reflects growing household access to internet connectivity and mobile communication, demonstrating progress towards a more digitally connected society.

“Government is particularly encouraged by improvements in household infrastructure and living standards, including increased access to formal dwellings and the continued reduction in the use of unsafe and inadequate sanitation facilities.

“These gains are the result of sustained public investment and coordinated service delivery efforts across all spheres of government,” the GCIS said.

The survey also highlights the important role of social support measures that the government has in place in protecting vulnerable households and reducing the impact of poverty and economic hardship on communities.

The report revealed that by 2025, grants reached 39,5% of individuals and 50,6% of households, with nearly one-quarter (23,4%) relying on them as their source of income.

“Importantly, the findings bear testament to a government that is working and provide evidence that enables the government to continuously improve planning, resource allocation and service delivery interventions.

“While progress has been made, government acknowledges that many South Africans continue to face socio-economic challenges and reiterates that it remains focused on addressing these challenges through targeted reforms, infrastructure development, economic recovery measures and partnerships aimed at improving livelihoods and creating sustainable opportunities for all citizens,” the GCIS said. -SAnews.gov.za