Government welcomes Coligny sentences

Government has welcomed the sentences handed down to the two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.

The North West High Court sentenced Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte to an effective 18 and 23 years respectively for killing Moshoeu, whom they accused of stealing sunflower seeds worth R80 from a farm.

“Government thanks the police for the swift arrest of the two suspects when the case was reported and the prosecutors for a demonstration of the good work the criminal justice system is doing to support the efforts in rooting out criminality in our communities,” government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Government called on all parties to work together to foster reconciliation in Coligny and to mend the the divisions that have been caused by this incident.

“Throughout the trial, there were tensions in the small North West town and government hopes the finality of this matter will bring about peace and harmony in the town.

“South Africans should not allow actions like that of the two men to divide our country and communities,” the statement read.

Government called on communities to act against perpetrators of violence through the appropriate channels and ensure that justice through official platforms continue to prevail. – SAnews.gov.za