Government sends well wishes for Class of 2022

Monday, October 31, 2022

Government has extended its well wishes to the Class of 2022, in which close to 900 000 learners will sit for the National Senior Certificate Examinations from Monday.

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that government is proud of the efforts and hard work put in by the learners and teachers over the years.

“The examination is the culmination of 12 years of learning. The slight increase in the numbers learners sitting for the examination is indicative that we are closer to achieving the goals of the National Development Plan, which envisages that by 2030, all South Africans should have access to education and training of the highest quality, leading to significantly improved learning outcomes,” the Minister said.

The Minister’s comments come as Grade 12 learners began sitting for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) that will run from 31 October until 7 December 2022 in all nine provinces.

Minister Gungubele said that government acknowledges the challenges faced by the class of 2022, as they bore the brunt of COVID-19 in that they were confronted with a disrupted academic year in Grade 10 and Grade 11.

“However, the 2022 academic year has been un-interrupted and this has brought stability to teaching and learning. There has been a high level of commitment by the learners and teachers to prepare for the NSC examination,” he said.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to provide a supportive and conducive environment for learners during this critical period.

The Minister added that it is normal for learners to feel stressed or anxious during this period, however learners who are feeling overwhelmed and need help are encouraged to contact SADAG’s 24 hour helplines on 0800 456 789 or 0800 12 13 14. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

42132 Views
10 Oct 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

347293 Views
30 Sep 2020

Petrol price to increase

986 Views
31 Oct 2022

SRD grant extended to March 2024

3903 Views
26 Oct 2022

Government saddened by Jeremy Mansfield's passing

926 Views
31 Oct 2022

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

78618 Views
19 Jul 2022

SAnews on Twitter