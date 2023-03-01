Government returns to KZN for ex-miners compensation fund outreach

Government departments will on Thursday hold an imbizo in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, to provide feedback to stakeholders on the progress made with regard to the ex-mineworkers' compensation fund programme.

This follows an outreach programme conducted in the province, in partnership with various stakeholders, including the Southern African Miners Association (SAMA), Minerals Council South Africa, gold mining company Harmony and Tshiamiso Trust, in consultation with traditional leaders.

The programme targets former mineworkers or their beneficiaries for unclaimed social protection benefits and urges eligible claimants to continue with the lodgement process.

“Government announced its partnership with various compensation fund schemes and other social protection benefits last month for those who contracted TB, silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in the mines, together with those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” the Department of Health said.

This outreach programme, according to the department, has enabled the provision of claims lodgement, medical assessment and banking services at various sites in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, namely Vryheid, eDumbe, Ulundi, Nongoma and Pongola, as part of government’s mission to bring services closer to the people.

The Deputy Ministers of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, and Mineral Resources and Energy, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will represent national government.

The various provincial and local government leaders and senior executives from mining companies, Tshiamiso Trust, SAMA and representatives from organised labour formations operating in the sector will join the two leaders.

The imbizo is scheduled to take place at Belgrade Community Hall from 10:00 to 13:00. – SAnews.gov.za