Government pays tribute to veteran journalist Baldwin Ndaba

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues in the media industry on the passing of respected journalist, Baldwin Ndaba.

“His distinguished career spanned several years across several publications, where he made an outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa. He will be remembered for his professionalism, commitment to truth, and dedication to telling the stories that shaped public discourse,” the GCIS said on Tuesday.

Government also recognised his commitment to regional and provincial journalism during his time at the Diamond Fields Advertiser, where he contributed significantly to community-centred reporting and amplified local voices and issues.

“Government honours his contribution to the media sector and recognises the important role he played in informing, educating, and shaping democratic dialogue in the country,” the GCIS said.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni Diko, also expressed profound sadness at the passing of Ndaba, highlighting his contribution to the journalism profession and democratic accountability, which left an indelible mark on South Africa’s media landscape.

She described Ndaba as a fearless and principled journalist who understood the critical role of the media in strengthening constitutional democracy.

“Through his incisive reporting, commitment to truth and passion for objective journalism, Ndaba ensured that the voices of ordinary South Africans were amplified while those entrusted with power remained accountable to the people,” Diko added.

She further noted that Ndaba’s distinguished career was characterised by integrity, professionalism and intellectual depth, adding that his work consistently reflected a commitment to ethical journalism and the public interest.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his loved ones find strength and comfort during this difficult period of mourning,” she said. -SAnews.gov.za