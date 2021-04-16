Government launches the Discipline Management Complaints Hotline

Friday, April 16, 2021

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) on Friday launched the Discipline Management Complaints Hotline.

This is a platform which will enable public servants on prolonged suspension to report incidents of bullying and victimisation by their supervisors, pending finalisation of their disciplinary cases.  

This comes after it was reported that over R 2 billion had been spent on salaries of suspended public servants or public servants on precautionary suspension in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The hotline service, set up under the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (PA-EID-TAU), will allow public servants to engage directly with the DPSA, assist the department to monitor the type and trends of complaints received in the public service and devise strategies to improve discipline management policies, capacity building interventions, oversight as well as norms and standards.

The platform - which will go live during the course of the weekend - may be accessed by texting “Hi” via WhatsApp to: 063 699 7280, in order to receive the link for the e-form.

The e-form can also be accessed on http://www.dpsa.gov.za/ or by sending an email to DMcomplaints@dpsa.gov.za, and this is accessible 24 hours a day, on any day of the week.

Public servants can also call 012 336 1349 during working hours (09:00-16:00) on weekdays for enquiries as well as to obtain clarity on the e-form or to follow-up on the status of complaints already submitted. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

